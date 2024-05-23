Featured

Consolidated Bank Ghana extends presence to 5 towns

Business Desk Report Business News May - 23 - 2024 , 04:11

CONSOLIDATED Bank Ghana (CBG) has opened five new branches in Hohoe, Nkawkaw, Berekum, Navrongo and Winneba, strategically positioning itself to cater to the banking needs of what it described as vibrant towns and surrounding communities.

The expansion of CBG's branch network across these five locations reflects the bank's commitment to financial inclusion and its vision to make banking services easily accessible to all Ghanaians. It is also the bank’s quest to make significant strides towards extending its reach and providing accessible banking services to Ghanaians

In a release issued in Accra by Head, Corporate Communications, CBG, Mavis Frempong, and copied the Graphic Business, it said; “Each new branch is equipped with modern banking facilities to offer customers a seamless and efficient banking experience.”

Set-up objectives

Managing Director of the bank, Daniel Addo, expressed his enthusiasm about the branch opening, emphasising that CBG was established with three main objectives: “One is to provide differentiated banking experience to our customers; the other is to continue to stand with our customers; and the third is to thrive to be at the forefront of innovation in banking.”

Mr Addo reaffirmed CBG’s commitment to provide exceptional banking services to customers, especially to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that form the backbone of the Ghanaian economy.

He added that the management and staff at CBG were passionate and dedicated to deliver a unique banking experience to customers in the communities served and assured Ghanaians that services at the new branches would even be better.

Services

The release said the new CBG branches would offer a wide range of services, including personal and business accounts, loans, foreign exchange transactions, digital banking solutions and advisory services specially designed to cater to the unique needs of the communities.

“In line with CBG's commitment to financial literacy and community development, each branch will prioritise customer education initiatives aimed at empowering individuals and small businesses with the necessary financial knowledge to make informed decisions.

With the opening of the five new branches in Hohoe, Nkawkaw, Berekum, Navrongo and Winneba, Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD continues its mission to expand its presence and deliver accessible banking services to become the bank of choice,” it added.