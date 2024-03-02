Next article: Kudus inspires West Ham to victory over Everton with 3rd assist of the season

University of Ghana Stadium: Dr. Bawumia pays tribute to Prez Kufuor for its inception

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 02 - 2024 , 19:17

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed appreciation to former President John Agyekum Kufuor for initiating the construction of the University of Ghana Stadium, which was officially commissioned on Friday.

The construction of the stadium commenced during the Kufuor administration in 2007. However, after Kufuor's tenure, the project saw no progress under subsequent National Democratic Congress (NDC) administrations for eight years.

To prepare for hosting the 13th African Games in Ghana, the Akufo-Addo administration resumed construction of the stadium and expanded it into a modern, multi-purpose facility, incorporating mundo athletics, along with a standard warm-up athletics track adjacent to the stadium.

Addressing attendees at the stadium's commissioning on Friday, March 1, 2024, Dr. Bawumia recognized the significant contributions of President Kufuor's government and other stakeholders.

"I am particularly delighted by the completion of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with additional facilities, considering its tumultuous history. As we are aware, the construction of this stadium commenced during the tenure of His Excellency President J. A. Kufuor over 15 years ago," remarked Dr. Bawumia.

"However, successive administrations neglected the project until our government assumed office and made the decision to resume construction, resulting in the magnificent structure we are inaugurating today."

"I extend my gratitude to former President Kufuor for his foresight in initiating the stadium project for the University of Ghana, the GETFUND for providing initial funding, the University of Ghana, and all individuals who contributed to the completion of this project," Dr. Bawumia stated.

Dr. Bawumia said as the University of Ghana commemorates its 75th Anniversary, the unveiling of the stadium serves as a fitting tribute.

"The timing of this achievement is perfect; not only does it coincide with the hosting of the African Games, but it also serves as a remarkable legacy for the University and its community," added the Vice President.