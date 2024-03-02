Previous article: University of Ghana Stadium: Dr. Bawumia pays tribute to Prez Kufuor for its inception

Kudus inspires West Ham to victory over Everton with 3rd assist of the season

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 02 - 2024 , 18:57

West Ham United clinched a commanding 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park, with summer signing Mohammed Kudus delivering yet another standout performance for the Hammers.

The 23-year-old forward played a pivotal role in the comeback victory, providing the assist for the crucial go-ahead goal. Despite missing a penalty in the first half, Everton's Beto redeemed himself by putting his team in the lead early in the second period.

Nevertheless, Kurt Zouma swiftly equalized for West Ham, connecting with a James Ward-Prowse cross to level the score.

With the match finely balanced at 1-1, Kudus delivered a precise cross into the box in the 91st minute, which Tomas Soucek expertly controlled and fired past Jordan Pickford to give West Ham the lead. It was a fitting reward for Kudus' industriousness and creativity throughout the game.

Edson Alvarez, another summer signing from Ajax, sealed the victory for West Ham with a third goal in the closing stages of the match.

This consecutive triumph marks a notable achievement for West Ham in the Premier League, a feat they last accomplished in December. Kudus played a pivotal role in both victories with two assists.

Since his arrival from Ajax, Kudus has been exceptional, contributing six goals and three assists in 21 league appearances. Across all competitions, he has scored 10 goals and provided three assists, establishing himself as one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League.