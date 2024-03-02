Next article: University of Ghana Stadium: Dr. Bawumia pays tribute to Prez Kufuor for its inception

Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata headline 13th African Games Akwaaba Night Concert

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 02 - 2024 , 20:38

One of the most anticipated musical events of the year is set to take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, featuring performances by top artists such as Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, and Efya.

The event, known as the "13th African Akwaaba Night," serves as a prelude to the excitement that will unfold in Accra as Ghana hosts its inaugural African Games from March 8 to March 23, 2024.

Celebrating the intersection of sports and music, the concert will showcase the best of Ghanaian Highlife music on the eve of the nation's 67th Independence Day celebrations.

In addition to the captivating musical performances, attendees can expect to experience a vibrant display of Ghanaian culture, including fashion showcases featuring diverse styles and a variety of traditional cuisines.

The evening's entertainment will extend beyond music, with some of the country's top comedians taking the stage to provide laughter and memorable moments for the audience.

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase at GHC 200 for Premium and GHC 300 for VIP, accessible through the shortcode *713*33*01#.