Ghana American Football Team trains with South African counterparts

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 03 - 2024 , 11:49

The Ghana American Football Federation (GAFF), the governing body for American football and Non-Contact flag football in Ghana, embarked on a training camp journey to Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 16, 2024.

The purpose of the camp was to prepare for upcoming competitions, including the Andia Bowl and King Bowl tournaments scheduled to take place in Croatia and the Netherlands later this year.

Both national federations have received official invitations to represent Africa in these tournaments after qualifying.

During their time in South Africa, the Ghanaian team engageg in bilateral discussions with their South African counterparts on strategies to jointly develop flag and contact football in their respective countries. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as it is the first of its kind between the two nations.

At the conclusion of the training camp, representatives from the Ghana American Football Federation held meetings with the President and executive members of the South African Federation in Benoni, Johannesburg. The discussions aimed to strengthen ties and foster mutual growth within the sport.

Following their participation in the NFL flagship program in Florida, USA, earlier this year, GAFF is committed to further developing American football across various age groups, including U14, U16, U19, and the senior team.

The Ghanaian delegation comprised nine members, including seven athletes and two officials. The entire trip was sponsored by the Ghana American Football Federation, with financial support from Northern Rok Limited and MC-Bbphylls Protocol Consult.