Sowah seals Al Nasr move

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 13:03

Medeama SC, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, have officially agreed to transfer their star striker, Jonathan Sowah, to Libyan football giants, Al Nasr SC Benghazi, on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old forward, who made a total of seven appearances for the Ghanaian side in the CAF Champions League, played a pivotal role, contributing three crucial goals during their campaign so far.

Sowah's journey from Division Two side, Danbort, to becoming a crucial figure in the Ghana Premier League champions has not gone unnoticed. His standout performances, particularly in the CAF Champions League, caught the eye of national team coach Chris Hughton, who deemed him worthy of inclusion in the provisional squad for the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Sowah's departure has left a notable void within the attacking ranks of Medeama SC, especially as they prepare to face Al Ahly in their upcoming CAF Champions League clash scheduled for February 23.

His on-field prowess and goal-scoring abilities will undoubtedly be missed, and the club now faces the challenge of finding a suitable replacement to maintain their competitive edge.

The prolific striker showcased his talent and commitment by netting an impressive 12 goals in the second-round last season. His contributions played a crucial role in securing the league title for Medeama.

This transfer comes in the wake of other significant player movements, with Medeama shipping out nine players to the Maltese league at the start of the current season.

The reshuffling of the squad indicates a strategic shift in the team's dynamics and fans are keenly anticipating how the squad will adapt to these changes.

Medeama SC now faces the challenge of not only filling the void left by Sowah but also integrating new players into the team swiftly.

As the football fraternity in Tarkwa and beyond absorbs the news of Sowah's departure, attention turns to the upcoming matches and how Medeama SC will fare in the CAF Champions League without their star striker.