13th African Games: National hockey teams begin camping

The Ghana Hockey Association (GHA) has named a 50-member squad to begin camping ahead of the upcoming African Games scheduled for Accra, Ghana, from March 8 – 23.

The Black Sticks team, made up of 25 males and 25 females, began residential camping yesterday in Kumasi and would train at the Paa Joe Stadium hockey pitch.

Four-time SWAG Award winner, Elizabeth Opoku, leads the female side, which has top stars, including Abigail Boye, Mavis Ampem Darko, Beatrice Antwi, Nafisatu Umaru, Mavis Berko, Abigail Yartey, Belinda Amoah, Elenor Otoo, Juwaila Acquah, Jennifer Tenenjotop, Lydia Afriyie and Cecilia Amoako.

Others are Gifty Addae, Gloria Darkoa, Margaret Owusuwaa, Ernestina Coffie, Doris Antwi, Rafiatu Okine, Vivian Narkuor, Regina Mensah, Rachel Bamfo, Hagget Copson and Mercy Ackon.

The men’s team have national captain and SWAG Hockey Player of the Year, Charles Abbiw, together with teammates Alfred Ntiamoah, Richard Adjei, Matthew Damalie, Luke Damalie, Ernest Opoku, Eugene Acheampong, Kweku Peprah, Daniel Kweku Animm, Samuel Akpene and Emmanuel Lamptey.

The rest are Jesus Nortey, Emmanuel Ankomah, Abdullah Addison, Malik Abdul, Stephen Ofosu Asamoah, Maxwell Osei, Emmanuel Akaba, Christopher Dogbe, Benjamin Kwofie, Courage Boyefio, Benjamin Acquah, Derrick Selorm Fialor, Francis Nii Lartey and Raphael Agyapong.

The hockey competition at the African Games (Accra 2023) will be played at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra. — GNA