Rosalind Koramah Amoh Appointed Chairperson of Women's FA Cup Committee

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 02 - 2024 , 13:56

In a move aimed at strengthening the organisational framework of women's football in Ghana, Rosalind Koramah Amoh, the Sub-Editor of the Daily Graphic and a trailblazer in women's football, has been appointed as the Chairperson of a four-member committee for the Women's FA Cup.

Amoh, an astute female sports journalist with a wealth of experience in the game, will lead the committee tasked with organising the prestigious Women's FA Cup competition.

Her extensive background includes serving on the Women’s League Board, the Black Princesses Management Committee, and the Media Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Banker Florence Bameh, who previously served as a member on the committee, has been appointed as the Vice Chairperson, bringing her valuable insights to the leadership team.

The committee also includes Afua Achiaa Boateng, the administrative manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, and Nana Ama Addo of Soccer Intellectuals.

The Women’s FA Cup Committee holds a vital role in making policies and programs for the implementation of the Competitions Department, ensuring the overall success of the competition.

Additionally, the committee is entrusted with bringing innovative ideas to deliver an outstanding knockout event for the patrons of the competition.

One of the primary responsibilities of the Women’s FA Cup Committee is to ensure that sponsors, partners, and all stakeholders associated with the competition derive the desired benefits for the resources they invest in the event.

This strategic approach aims to enhance the competition's profile and create a platform for the continued growth and success of women's football in Ghana.

As the newly appointed Chairperson, Rosalind Koramah Amoh, alongside her committee members, is poised to contribute significantly to the development and promotion of women's football in the country through the organisation of the Women's FA Cup.

Football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the positive impact of this committee on the growth and success of women's football in Ghana.