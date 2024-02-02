Kingsley Osei Bonsu appointed Chairman of Black Galaxies Management Committee

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 02 - 2024 , 13:47

Kingsley Osei Bonsu, an Executive Council Member and Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Black Galaxies Management Committee.

This announcement comes as he takes over the role from the former chairman, Dr. Tony Aubynn.

With a wealth of experience as a football administrator, Bonsu has previously contributed to the sport by serving on the Black Queens Management Committee and the Beach Soccer Committee.

His extensive knowledge and dedication to football administration make him a fitting choice for the leadership role within the home-based senior national team's management committee.

Alhaji Sadugu Yahaya, Chairman of the Upper West Regional Football Association, has been named as the Vice Chairman of the Committee, bringing additional expertise and regional representation to the leadership team.

Other esteemed members appointed to the Black Galaxies Management Committee include Stephen Atto Quayson, Fred Agbenyo, and Alhaji Deam, who will contribute their skills and insights to support the effective management and development of the home-based senior national team.

This new leadership lineup signifies a strategic move to bring in experienced individuals with a proven track record in football administration to guide the Black Galaxies towards continued success.

The Committee's diverse composition reflects a commitment to fostering excellence and innovation within Ghanaian football.

As the Black Galaxies prepare for future competitions and challenges, the newly appointed committee, under the chairmanship of Kingsley Osei Bonsu, is poised to provide strong leadership and strategic direction to ensure the team's sustained growth and success on the national and international stages.