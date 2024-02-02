Coach Ofei: Satellites hungry for success

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 02 - 2024 , 13:37

Head Coach of Ghana's under-20 national football team, the Black Satellites, Desmond Ofei, has expressed confidence in his squad's hunger to make the nation proud during the tournament slated to be held in Ghana from March 8 to 23.

In an interview with Ghanafa.org following the draw that placed the Black Satellites in Group A alongside Benin, Congo, and Gambia, Coach Ofei emphasised the determination of his players to showcase the quality they possess, drawn from various tiers of the local leagues.

"The boys are in good spirit because they are hungry and want to show the nation what they can do. Because we got players from various clubs and different league tiers, including the Premier League, Division One, and even Division Two, they are really keen on showing their qualities and capabilities and are excited to get the tournament started," Coach Ofei stated.

Acknowledging the diversity in the players' backgrounds, Ofei highlighted the collective eagerness to represent Ghana with distinction, showcasing their individual skills and the strength of the squad as a whole. He expressed optimism about the impact his team could make in the competition.

"We have a good team, a squad, and good individual players, and we are looking forward to forming a formidable team for the competition. We are excited to get it started," Coach Ofei affirmed.

The coach's confidence in the squad's capabilities and hunger for success sets the stage for an exciting and competitive showing by the Black Satellites in the upcoming African Games, as they aim to leave an indelible mark on the tournament and make the nation proud.