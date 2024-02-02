Black Satellites coach: We're not afraid of any opponent

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 02 - 2024 , 13:19

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei, says they are not afraid of any opponent in their group as they prepare for the upcoming Africa Games slated for Ghana on March 8-23.

Despite that, he said they would not underestimate any of the teams and tackle each team with the same seriousness as though it was their final game.

Coach Ofei affirmed that the Black Satellites are approaching the tournament with a fearless attitude, stating, "We are not afraid of any opponent. You cannot underestimate any country. It's not going to be easy, but a nation like Ghana cannot be afraid of any opponent."

Speaking about the draw, Coach Ofei emphasised that the team's focus was not solely on their group rivals but on preparing comprehensively for any opposition they may encounter.

"We are really working hard ahead of the tournament, so we were not really looking at the draw because whoever we come up against, I am sure we will be ready," he stated.

The coach stressed the importance of avoiding complacency and approaching each match with the same level of seriousness as if it were a final.