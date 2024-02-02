Rio Ferdinand compares Man Utd starlet Kobbie Mainoo to Dutch legend Seedorf

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 02 - 2024 , 14:14

Rio Ferdinand drew comparisons between Kobbie Mainoo and a Champions League icon following the Manchester United starlet's dramatic winner against Wolves.

Mainoo played a crucial role as Manchester United secured a 4-3 victory in a seven-goal thriller at Molineux on Thursday.

After Pedro Neto equalized proceedings in the 95th minute, the visitors responded with Mainoo delivering a moment of brilliance in the 97th minute.

Forget the goal bro. Look at what Kobbie Mainoo did to Kilman😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/kqNsJXHyRS February 2, 2024

Mainoo skillfully nutmegged Max Kilman, created an opening, and then expertly curled home a sublime finish to seal a significant win for his side.

In a composed post-match interview, the 18-year-old described his first Premier League goal as a 'dream come true.'

Ferdinand praised the youngster's performance against Wolves and drew parallels with Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf, a four-time Champions League winner.

On TNT Sports, the former Manchester United defender remarked: "I’m not saying he’s of the same ability, or that he’s that player yet, but he gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf.

"The way he maneuvers in tight situations and the way he manipulates this ball and uses his body at times.

"He shifts it, pops it through [Max] Kilman’s legs – beautiful. He’s elusive at times as well, and the control and the awareness to pick his spot. Some players see the headlines there and the back pages and think ‘I’m going to go for it’. But he just caresses it."

Erik ten Hag also commented on Mainoo, praising the player's character.

"It’s wonderful to see, and I hope he stays calm like he is, as he did with his goal as well," he said.

"He is determined, he is a good character, and I hope he keeps going with this progress."

Mainoo previously scored his first goal for the club in their FA Cup victory over Newport County last weekend, and he continues to establish himself as an integral part of Ten Hag's team with his first league goal.