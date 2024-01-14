Redemption on the Horizon: Can the Black Stars shine bright in Cote d'Ivoire?

When the Black Stars of Ghana step onto the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, January 15, 2024, to kick off their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign against Cabo Verde, they carry the weight of expectation and the burning desire for redemption.

The echoes of disappointing exits at the 2019 and 2021 editions still linger, fueling a hunger for success amidst the nation's 41-year AFCON trophy drought in Cote d'Ivoire.

Chris Hughton's squad is navigating a crucial rebuilding phase, and their preparation has encountered hurdles.

Injuries to key players such as Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey have dampened enthusiasm. Inaki Willians and talisman Kudus Mohammed's late arrival and ongoing recovery from injury add another layer of uncertainty.

Despite a record of four wins, three draws, and three losses under Hughton, excitement among fans remains muted. The Black Stars have struggled to find their attacking rhythm, scoring only eight goals in 10 games, while the defense has conceded nine (excluding the five against the USA).

A lone 1-0 defeat to Comoros, Ghana's bogey team, is the only blemish against African opposition under Hughton, offering a glimmer of hope. Capitalizing on this and securing maximum points against Cape Verde and Mozambique are crucial for advancing to the knockout stages.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi looks set to retain his place between the sticks, while Monaco's Mohammed Salisu might displace Daniel Amartey or Alexander Djiku to address defensive concerns.

Veteran skipper Andre Ayew, aiming to become the first player to score in seven AFCON editions and potentially play in his eighth, remains a vital creative force.

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, Osman Bukari, and Joseph Painstil are expected to share the creative burden, while Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams shoulder the responsibility of finding the net.

Sunday's opener against Cabo Verde, a team Ghana has historically dominated, offers a platform to build momentum.

Thursday's clash against Egypt ( at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium), another "sleeping giant" seeking a trophy after 13 years, presents a tougher test. Egypt boasts the tournament's oldest squad, anchored by experienced veterans like Mohamed Elneny and Mohamed Salah.

The group stage concludes on Monday, January 23, 2024, a the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé with a seemingly comfortable encounter against Mozambique, who haven't won an AFCON match in their four appearances. Nevertheless, complacency remains the enemy.

Securing a top-two finish in Group B or ranking among the four best-placed third-placed teams is the immediate objective.

Should the Black Stars overcome their challenges and rediscover their attacking prowess, this AFCON campaign could see them rise from the ashes of past disappointments and write a new chapter in Ghanaian football history.

Black Stars of Ghana AFCON 2023 Fixtures;

Ghana vs Cape Verde

Sunday 14 January, 2024

Kick-off: 8pm GMT

Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny

Egypt vs Ghana

Thursday 18 January, 2024

Kick-off: 8pm GMT

Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny

Mozambique vs Ghana

Monday 22 January, 2024

Kick-off: 8pm GMT

Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé