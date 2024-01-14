Cote d'Ivoire open 2023 AFCON with 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau

Cote d'Ivoire began their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in style by beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in Saturday night's opening match in Abidjan.

The Elephants wasted no time asserting dominance on home soil, taking the lead after just four minutes through Seko Fofana.

The Lens midfielder pounced on a loose ball outside the box and unleashed a superb strike beyond goalkeeper Jonas Mendes.

Fofana almost grabbed a second but saw his powerful effort cannon off the crossbar on 35 minutes as Cote d'Ivoire ended the first half on top.

Guinea-Bissau posed an occasional threat on the counter but the Ivorians remained firmly in control after the break.

The hosts deservedly extended their advantage just before the hour mark when substitute Jean-Philippe Krasso acrobatically fired home after great work from Jonathan Bamba.

Krasso's clinical finish put the result beyond doubt as Cote d'Ivoire confidently saw out victory in their tournament opener.

The Elephants face a sterner test in their next Group A match against three-time champions Nigeria on Wednesday.

But on the evidence of this composed performance, Cote d'Ivoire have the quality in depth to target long-awaited continental glory on home soil.

The hosts will be relying on the likes of Fofana, and in-form striker Sebastien Haller during the tournament.

Based on this opening display, that array of talent could take Cote d'Ivoire all the way to the AFCON 2023 crown.