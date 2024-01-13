See full list of winners at 48th SWAG Awards (PHOTOS)

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jan - 13 - 2024 , 13:59

The 48th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards gala came off on Friday, January 12, 2024, with a total of 38 personalities, seven sporting federations and three corporate institutions being recognised for their excellent performances and diverse contributions to the development of sports in the country

Black Stars and West Ham United attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus stole the show once again after he won the flagship Sports Personality of the Year and the Football of the Year awards for the second consecutive time.

Kudus, 23, shrugged off competition from Olympique Lyon winger, Ernest Nuamah, Joseph Painstil of Belgian club Genk and Osman Bukari of Serbian club Red Star Belgrade to win the coveted Footballer of the Year (Foreign) accolade.

Other winners on the night were Jonathan Sowah of Medeama SC and the Black Stars who won the Male Footballer of the Year (Home based) and Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies who was adjudged the Female Footballer of the Year (Home based).

Below is the list of all the award winners at the 48th edition of the SWAG Awards:

Sports Personality of the Year

Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Male)

Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Female)

Princella Adubea

Footballer of the Year (Home-based)

Jonathan Sowah - Medeama

Footballer of the Year (Female, Home-based)

Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Athlete of the Year (Male)

James Dadzie

Athlete of the Year (Female)

Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa

Amateur Boxer of the Year

Abraham Mensah

Club of the Year

Medeama SC

Coach of the Year

Augustine Evans Adotey - Medeama SC

National Team of the Year

Black Challenge (Amputee Team)

Administrator of the Year

Mawuko Afadzinu - Ghana Table Tennis Association

Discovery of the Year

Evelyn Dzato

Armwrestler of the Year

Grace Mintah

Table Tennis Player of the Year

Joanita Borteye – Table Tennis

Tennis Player of the Year

Abraham Asaba

Volleyball Player of the Year

Rashaka Katadat - Ghana Army

Swimmer of the Year

Zaira Forson

Para-Athlete of the Year

Haruna Tahiru

Dedication and Valour

Cudjoe Fianoo

Nana Fosu Gyeabour

Agartha Hagan

Joseph Addo

SWAG Top 5 Federations

Ghana Table Tennis

Ghana Tennis

Ghana Boxing Authority

Ghana Athletics

Ghana Football Association

Long Service Award

Rosalind Amoh

Maurice Quansah

Sammy Haywood Okine

George Kuntu Blankson

Barima Otuo Acheampong

Lifetime Achievement Award

K Hlodzie – Handball

Capt. (Rtd) Andy Sam – Football

Special and Meritorious Award

Herbert Mensah

Samson Deen

Moses Armah

Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye

Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II

Emmanuel Frimpong

Nii Otoo Larkyne

Osei Boakye-Yiadom

Corporate Awards

Malta Guinness Ghana Limited

Adamus/Nguvu Mining

SES HD+

SWAG President's Award

Dr Kwame Kyei - Nations FC

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

SWAG Journalist of the Year

Gary Al-Smith