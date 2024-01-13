See full list of winners at 48th SWAG Awards (PHOTOS)
The 48th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards gala came off on Friday, January 12, 2024, with a total of 38 personalities, seven sporting federations and three corporate institutions being recognised for their excellent performances and diverse contributions to the development of sports in the country
Black Stars and West Ham United attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus stole the show once again after he won the flagship Sports Personality of the Year and the Football of the Year awards for the second consecutive time.
Kudus, 23, shrugged off competition from Olympique Lyon winger, Ernest Nuamah, Joseph Painstil of Belgian club Genk and Osman Bukari of Serbian club Red Star Belgrade to win the coveted Footballer of the Year (Foreign) accolade.
Other winners on the night were Jonathan Sowah of Medeama SC and the Black Stars who won the Male Footballer of the Year (Home based) and Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies who was adjudged the Female Footballer of the Year (Home based).
Below is the list of all the award winners at the 48th edition of the SWAG Awards:
Sports Personality of the Year
Mohammed Kudus
Footballer of the Year (Male)
Mohammed Kudus
Footballer of the Year (Female)
Princella Adubea
Footballer of the Year (Home-based)
Jonathan Sowah - Medeama
Footballer of the Year (Female, Home-based)
Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Athlete of the Year (Male)
James Dadzie
Athlete of the Year (Female)
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa
Amateur Boxer of the Year
Abraham Mensah
Club of the Year
Medeama SC
Coach of the Year
Augustine Evans Adotey - Medeama SC
National Team of the Year
Black Challenge (Amputee Team)
Administrator of the Year
Mawuko Afadzinu - Ghana Table Tennis Association
Discovery of the Year
Evelyn Dzato
Armwrestler of the Year
Grace Mintah
Table Tennis Player of the Year
Joanita Borteye – Table Tennis
Tennis Player of the Year
Abraham Asaba
Volleyball Player of the Year
Rashaka Katadat - Ghana Army
Swimmer of the Year
Zaira Forson
Para-Athlete of the Year
Haruna Tahiru
Dedication and Valour
Cudjoe Fianoo
Nana Fosu Gyeabour
Agartha Hagan
Joseph Addo
SWAG Top 5 Federations
Ghana Table Tennis
Ghana Tennis
Ghana Boxing Authority
Ghana Athletics
Ghana Football Association
Long Service Award
Rosalind Amoh
Maurice Quansah
Sammy Haywood Okine
George Kuntu Blankson
Barima Otuo Acheampong
Lifetime Achievement Award
K Hlodzie – Handball
Capt. (Rtd) Andy Sam – Football
Special and Meritorious Award
Herbert Mensah
Samson Deen
Moses Armah
Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye
Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II
Emmanuel Frimpong
Nii Otoo Larkyne
Osei Boakye-Yiadom
Corporate Awards
Malta Guinness Ghana Limited
Adamus/Nguvu Mining
SES HD+
SWAG President's Award
Dr Kwame Kyei - Nations FC
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah
SWAG Journalist of the Year
Gary Al-Smith