Here is full list of winners at the 48th SWAG Awards
Here is full list of winners at the 48th SWAG Awards

See full list of winners at 48th SWAG Awards (PHOTOS)

Beatrice Laryea Sports News

The 48th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards gala came off on Friday, January 12, 2024, with a total of 38 personalities, seven sporting federations and three corporate institutions being recognised for their excellent performances and diverse contributions to the development of sports in the country

Black Stars and West Ham United attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus stole the show once again after he won the flagship Sports Personality of the Year and the Football of the Year awards for the second consecutive time.

Kudus, 23, shrugged off competition from Olympique Lyon winger, Ernest Nuamah, Joseph Painstil of Belgian club Genk and Osman Bukari of Serbian club Red Star Belgrade to win the coveted Footballer of the Year (Foreign) accolade.

Other winners on the night were Jonathan Sowah of Medeama SC and the Black Stars who won the Male Footballer of the Year (Home based) and Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies who was adjudged the Female Footballer of the Year (Home based).

SWAG AWARDS

Below is the list of all the award winners at the 48th edition of the SWAG Awards:

Sports Personality of the Year
Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Male)
Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Female)
Princella Adubea

Footballer of the Year (Home-based)
Jonathan Sowah - Medeama

Footballer of the Year (Female, Home-based)
Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Athlete of the Year (Male)
James Dadzie

Athlete of the Year (Female)
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa

Amateur Boxer of the Year
Abraham Mensah

Club of the Year
Medeama SC

Coach of the Year
Augustine Evans Adotey - Medeama SC

National Team of the Year
Black Challenge (Amputee Team)

Administrator of the Year
Mawuko Afadzinu - Ghana Table Tennis Association

Discovery of the Year
Evelyn Dzato

Armwrestler of the Year
Grace Mintah

SWAG AWARDS

Table Tennis Player of the Year
Joanita Borteye – Table Tennis

Tennis Player of the Year
Abraham Asaba

Volleyball Player of the Year
Rashaka Katadat - Ghana Army

Swimmer of the Year
Zaira Forson

Para-Athlete of the Year
Haruna Tahiru

Dedication and Valour
Cudjoe Fianoo
Nana Fosu Gyeabour
Agartha Hagan
Joseph Addo

SWAG AWARDS

SWAG Top 5 Federations
Ghana Table Tennis
Ghana Tennis
Ghana Boxing Authority
Ghana Athletics
Ghana Football Association

Long Service Award
Rosalind Amoh
Maurice Quansah
Sammy Haywood Okine
George Kuntu Blankson
Barima Otuo Acheampong

Lifetime Achievement Award
K Hlodzie – Handball
Capt. (Rtd) Andy Sam – Football

SWAG AWARDS

Special and Meritorious Award
Herbert Mensah
Samson Deen
Moses Armah
Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye
Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II
Emmanuel Frimpong
Nii Otoo Larkyne
Osei Boakye-Yiadom

SWAG AWARDS

Corporate Awards
Malta Guinness Ghana Limited
Adamus/Nguvu Mining 
SES HD+

SWAG President's Award
Dr Kwame Kyei - Nations FC
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

SWAG Journalist of the Year
Gary Al-Smith

SWAG AWARDS

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |