Mr Mustapha Yusif, Minister of Youth and Sports presenting the award to a relative of Kudus Mohammed while Mr Kwabena Yeboah (left), SWAG President looks on

Mohammed Kudus retains SWAG Footballer of the Year award

Beatrice Laryea Sports News

Black Stars and West Ham United attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus outshined once again after he won the flagship Sports Personality of the Year and the Footballer of the Year awards for the second consecutive time at the 48th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.

The event, held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, January 12, 2024, saw Kudus beat stiff competition from Olympique Lyon winger, Ernest Nuamah, Joseph Painstil of Belgian club Genk and Osman Bukari of Serbian club Red Star Belgrade to win the coveted Footballer of the Year (Foreign) accolade.

The 23-year-old football star also claimed the Sports Personality of the Year award at the expense of athletics sensation James Dadzie.

The talented midfielder won the two most prestigious awards following his stellar performance for the Black Stars, his former club Ajax and currently West Ham United in the year under review.

Kudus has been excellent for his new employers having netted 13 goals since he joined the club on August 2023.

Other winners on the night were Jonathan Sowah of Medeama SC and the Black Stars who won the Male Footballer of the Year (Home based) and Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies who was adjudged the Female Footballer of the Year (Home based).

Other winners were Priscilla Adubea, Female Footballer of the Year (Foreign based), Coach Augustine Evans Adotey of Medeama SC, Coach of the Year. The award for Dedication and Valour included Rev Emmanuel Nikoi of the Ghana Netball Federation.

Rosalind Amoh and Maurice Quansah of the Graphic Communications Group also won awards for their long service to SWAG.

Below is the list of all the award winners at the 48th edition of the SWAG Awards:

Sports Personality of the Year
Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Foreign)
Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Female)
Princella Adubea

Footballer of the Year (Home-based)
Jonathan Sowah - Medeama

Footballer of the Year (Female, Home-based)
Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Athlete of the Year (Male)
James Dadzie

Athlete of the Year (Female)
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa

Amateur Boxer of the Year
Abraham Mensah

Club of the Year
Medeama SC

Coach of the Year
Augustine Evans Adotey - Medeama SC

National Team of the Year
Black Challenge (Amputee Team)

Administrator of the Year
Mawuko Afadzinu - Ghana Table Tennis Association

Discovery of the Year
Evelyn Dzato

Armwrestler of the Year
Grace Mintah

Table Tennis Player of the Year
Joanita Borteye – Table Tennis

Tennis Player of the Year
Abraham Asaba

Volleyball Player of the Year
Rashaka Katadat - Ghana Army

Swimmer of the Year
Zaira Forson

Para-Athlete of the Year
Haruna Tahiru

Dedication and Valour
Cudjoe Fianoo
Nana Fosu Gyeabour
Agartha Hagan
Joseph Addo

SWAG Top 5 Federations
Ghana Table Tennis
Ghana Tennis
Ghana Boxing Authority
Ghana Athletics
Ghana Football Association

Long Service Award
Roseline Amoh
Maurice Quansah
Sammy Haywood Okine
George Kuntu Blankson
Barima Otuo Acheampong

Lifetime Achievement Award
K Hlodzie – Handball
Capt. (Rtd) Andy Sam – Football

Special and Meritorious Award
Herbert Mensah
Samson Deen
Moses Armah
Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye
Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II
Emmanuel Frimpong
Nii Otoo Larkyne
Osei Boakye-Yiadom

Corporate Awards
Malta Guinness Ghana Limited
Adamus/Nguvu Mining 
SES HD+

SWAG President's Award
Dr Kwame Kyei - Nations FC
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

SWAG Journalist of the Year
Gary Al-Smith

