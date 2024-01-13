Mohammed Kudus retains SWAG Footballer of the Year award

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jan - 13 - 2024 , 13:39

Black Stars and West Ham United attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus outshined once again after he won the flagship Sports Personality of the Year and the Footballer of the Year awards for the second consecutive time at the 48th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.

The event, held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, January 12, 2024, saw Kudus beat stiff competition from Olympique Lyon winger, Ernest Nuamah, Joseph Painstil of Belgian club Genk and Osman Bukari of Serbian club Red Star Belgrade to win the coveted Footballer of the Year (Foreign) accolade.

The 23-year-old football star also claimed the Sports Personality of the Year award at the expense of athletics sensation James Dadzie.

The talented midfielder won the two most prestigious awards following his stellar performance for the Black Stars, his former club Ajax and currently West Ham United in the year under review.

Kudus has been excellent for his new employers having netted 13 goals since he joined the club on August 2023.

Other winners on the night were Jonathan Sowah of Medeama SC and the Black Stars who won the Male Footballer of the Year (Home based) and Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies who was adjudged the Female Footballer of the Year (Home based).

Other winners were Priscilla Adubea, Female Footballer of the Year (Foreign based), Coach Augustine Evans Adotey of Medeama SC, Coach of the Year. The award for Dedication and Valour included Rev Emmanuel Nikoi of the Ghana Netball Federation.

Rosalind Amoh and Maurice Quansah of the Graphic Communications Group also won awards for their long service to SWAG.

Below is the list of all the award winners at the 48th edition of the SWAG Awards:

Sports Personality of the Year

Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Foreign)

Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Female)

Princella Adubea

Footballer of the Year (Home-based)

Jonathan Sowah - Medeama

Footballer of the Year (Female, Home-based)

Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Athlete of the Year (Male)

James Dadzie

Athlete of the Year (Female)

Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa

Amateur Boxer of the Year

Abraham Mensah

Club of the Year

Medeama SC

Coach of the Year

Augustine Evans Adotey - Medeama SC

National Team of the Year

Black Challenge (Amputee Team)

Administrator of the Year

Mawuko Afadzinu - Ghana Table Tennis Association

Discovery of the Year

Evelyn Dzato

Armwrestler of the Year

Grace Mintah

Table Tennis Player of the Year

Joanita Borteye – Table Tennis

Tennis Player of the Year

Abraham Asaba

Volleyball Player of the Year

Rashaka Katadat - Ghana Army

Swimmer of the Year

Zaira Forson

Para-Athlete of the Year

Haruna Tahiru

Dedication and Valour

Cudjoe Fianoo

Nana Fosu Gyeabour

Agartha Hagan

Joseph Addo

SWAG Top 5 Federations

Ghana Table Tennis

Ghana Tennis

Ghana Boxing Authority

Ghana Athletics

Ghana Football Association

Long Service Award

Roseline Amoh

Maurice Quansah

Sammy Haywood Okine

George Kuntu Blankson

Barima Otuo Acheampong

Lifetime Achievement Award

K Hlodzie – Handball

Capt. (Rtd) Andy Sam – Football

Special and Meritorious Award

Herbert Mensah

Samson Deen

Moses Armah

Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye

Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II

Emmanuel Frimpong

Nii Otoo Larkyne

Osei Boakye-Yiadom

Corporate Awards

Malta Guinness Ghana Limited

Adamus/Nguvu Mining

SES HD+

SWAG President's Award

Dr Kwame Kyei - Nations FC

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

SWAG Journalist of the Year

Gary Al-Smith