Black Stars captain Andre Ayew eyes redemption and glory at AFCON 2023

Jan - 14 - 2024

Ghana veteran captain Andre Ayew, gearing up for his record-breaking eighth Africa Cup of Nations appearance, has declared his unwavering goal: securing the elusive title for the Black Stars.

In a press briefing yesterday ahead of their Group B opener against Cape Verde today, the 34-year-old spoke passionately about his team's determination, their lessons learned from past disappointments, and the unique pressures of wearing the Black Stars jersey.

Reflecting on Qatar

While acknowledging the positive performance at the World Cup, Ayew cautioned against making promises. "Taking it game by game," he emphasized, "and surprising the doubters" is their current focus. Ghana, no longer considered favourites, embraces the underdog status and aims to prove their critics wrong, one match at a time.

Team first, records later

When asked about personal achievements, Ayew reiterated his priority: team success. "Breaking records without winning is not my ambition," he stated. While acknowledging the potential to make history, he stressed that "lifting the flag of Ghana high" through collective performances is paramount.

Learning from experience

The Black Stars are determined to erase the memory of previous AFCON setbacks. "We need to learn from it and make sure it doesn't happen again," Ayew declared, referring to past underwhelming performances. The team is taking a "day by day" approach, building momentum and seizing opportunities as they arise.

Living the dream

For Ayew, wearing the Black Stars jersey remains a privilege. "Anytime I have this shirt on, it's a dream," he shared, reminiscing about his childhood aspirations and watching his father's generation play. He cherishes every moment and believes hard work and perseverance will ultimately lead to the ultimate triumph: lifting the AFCON trophy.

Ayew's message is clear: the Black Stars are hungry for redemption. They have learned from their mistakes, embraced their underdog status, and are united in their quest for continental glory. Their journey begins against Cape Verde on Sunday, and the nation watches with fervent hope as their beloved captain leads them towards a long-awaited dream.