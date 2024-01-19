“Our strategy against Ghana worked perfectly” – Egypt Coach

Head coach of Egypt national team, Rui Vitoria has praised his players for their determination in the game against Ghana and playing strictly according to instructions, which he said worked to perfection.

The coach was speaking after his side twice came back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Ghana on Thursday, said though they were yet to secure a victory in the competition, he was not perturbed and was confident the team would come good against Cape Verde.

“I have full confidence in my team, I saw men this evening who fought to the end only victory eluded us. We showed great qualities this evening against a revitalized Ghana. The players applied our instructions perfectly. There was room to win the match”, said Vitoria said at a post-match presser.

On Mohamed Salah’s injury situation, the Portuguese said, “At the moment, I cannot comment on the seriousness of his injury. Of course, we are worried and we hope it is not too serious. We would have to keep the same state of mind for the next match against Cape Verde,” he stated.

Salah, who was substituted towards the end of the opening half due to a suspected hamstring injury.

So far, the Egyptians have garnered two points in the competition and would have a last game against Cape Verde on Monday, January 22 to determine their fate in the competition.