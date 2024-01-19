Our aim is to lift the trophy- Serhou Guirassy

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jan - 19 - 2024 , 14:13

Guinea national team striker, Serhou Guirassy says his primary objective in the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire is to lift the trophy.

The 27-year-old forward, who missed his country's first match in the competition, against Cameroon which ended in 1-1 draw, confirmed that he and his teammates would take the competition match by match and go all the way to the final.

“Everything has been going well since we arrived in Côte d’Ivoire. We prepared well before the start of the finals, and now we must give what we have in order to pass the group stage, and we will proceed match by match in order to go as far as possible."

The Stuttgart striker, who is the second top scorer in the German Bundesliga so far this season, with 17 goals confirmed that his personal goal with Guinea is replicate his club form with the national team at Africa’s biggest event.

“My personal goal is to continue in the same vein, especially since the matches in Africa are far more difficult. I strive to play good matches and help my country’s team in a good way. I aim to do well and why not win the title of this competition”, said the striker.

The marksman also touched on the possibility of being the tournament’s top goalscorer, saying that the team’s success was more important.

“I did not set it as a personal ambition to work towards, and certainly if I could be the best scorer in then why not. But the team is more important, and the goal is to do well as a collective”.

Guirassy concluded by urging his nation to rally behind the team as they needed all the support facing Africa’s best football nations.

“Our fans are wonderful, and wherever we go we find them. They love football, and we will do everything. We urge them to continue rallying behind the team as we need their support for such a competition”, he concluded.