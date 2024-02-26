Nkegbe, two others excel at 2024 OCC Marathon in South Africa

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 26 - 2024 , 16:48

Ghana's paralympian, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, and two other wheelchair racing athletes, Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo and Emmanuel Kwaku Gyasi, excelled at this year's Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge (OCC) Marathon in South Africa last Saturday.

While Nkegbe and Gyasi picked gold in the 42km and 21km races respectively, Dzidzienyo also scooped silver in the 42km race.

Botsyo finished top in the 42km race within a time of 1:55:56s, Dzidzienyo also came second in the 42 km in a time of 2:05:43s while Ghana's new discovery in wheelchair racing, Gyasi, also finished first in the 21km category making a time of 1:36:40s.

Nkegbe told the Graphic Sports via telephone after the race that he was elated to have represented the country well in the 20th edition of the competition even though this wasn’t the first time he was participating in the OCC race.

He said their performance was a major boost for them ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and also preparation towards two major qualifying events--Dessert Challenge in US and the Switzerland Grand Prix in May.

Nkegbe expressed his excitement for Gyasi, who had not raced outside the shores of Ghana before but defied all odds to win gold medal in his category.

He specifically mentioned Equity Sports Lab, Ghana Para Athletics Association and Seymour Aabjch Foundation for Young Disable for their support.

The OCC Marathon is a yearly event organised exclusively for wheelchair disabled athletes in South Africa with invitation extended to athletes in other African countries.

Through the Gogetdem Wheelchair Initiative, pioneered by Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, athletes from Ghana always get the nod to participate.

Nkegbe and his team use the Gogetdem Wheelchair Initiative to motivate his fellow disabled brothers and sisters on the streets that disability is not a curse but an ability to make themselves useful in society.