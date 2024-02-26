Handball: Ghana excel in IHF Africa Zone III tourney

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 26 - 2024 , 16:35

In a historic moment for Ghanaian handball, the under-20 national team soared to victory, clinching gold in the IHF Africa Zone III trophy tournament.

The electrifying final, held at the Borteyman Sports Complex last Saturday, saw Ghana's young talents dominating the court, ultimately triumphing 32-28 over the formidable under-20 team from Cote d'Ivoire.

The victory opened a new chapter in Ghana's sporting history as the team booked their tickets to participate in the African Championship, a testament to their skill, determination, and unwavering spirit.

The Ghanaian under-18 squad team also impressed in the competition by securing a deserved silver medal despite losing 25-33 to Nigeria in a hard-fought final.

Benin finished third to claim bronze.

The performance of the Ghanaian sides excited the Ghana Handball Association President, Nii Lante Bannerman, who believed the sport had great potential to make bigger strides in Africa given more investment and attention.

The week-long tournament, which comprises Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, and Liberia, was supervised by Medhat El Beltagy, former Minister of Sports in Egypt and the current First Vice President of the Confederation of African Handball (CAHB).