TwinStar Promotions to turn Weija into boxing powerhouse

Feb - 26 - 2024

Excitement is brewing as new boxing outfit, TwinStar Promotions, gears up to ignite a boxing revolution in Weija and its surrounding areas, nestled at the far end of the Greater Accra Region and away from the sport's traditional centre, Bukom.

With eight electrifying bouts slated to enthrall fans, including the much-anticipated comeback of former IBF Africa super welterweight champion, Dodzi ‘Zewuze’ Kemeh, on March 30, Weija is poised to become the new epicenter of boxing action

The main event of the evening will witness the seasoned Kemeh, boasting 27 professional fights, squaring off against the rising star and hard-hitter, Jonathan Mbanugu, known as Jon Power, in a gripping 10-round cruiserweight showdown within the DVLA premises at Weija SCC.

Young enterprising lightweight boxer, Samuel Quaye, will meet a yet to be announced opponent in a 12-round superlight weight brawl while an eye-popping super-bantamweight clash will see upcoming hitter, Aziz Seidu, clash with new entrant, Vandorf Okrah.

Another eight round super-bantamweight fight will be between Joseph Sackey and Daniel Otoo before other bouts, yet to be announced, also feature on the night.

The decision to shift the boxing spotlight from the traditional hub of Bukom to Weija intrigued businessman, Ahmed Nureni-Davis, a former boxer himself, who is spearheading this initiative through TwinStar Boxing Promotion.

At a recent press briefing introducing the promotion and its stable of talented fighters, Mr Davies emphasised that boxing was a sport in which strategy reigned supreme over mere physical prowess in the ring

“Boxing is all about intelligence using the brain. Regardless of one's physical stature, an intelligent boxer can wear off and defeat a bigger opponent in the ring," he stated.

Match-maker, Mubarak Yusif Nanor, promised a spectacular contest. He also revealed that aside from the purse for the boxers on the night, special cash rewards, offered by Mr Davis, would be gifted to winners on the night.

“This is the beginning of boxing at Weija and at the far end of the Greater Accra Region, we are taking boxing beyond Accra," he stated.

Miss Lexis Opoku-Agyemang, the General Manager of TwinStar Promotions, affirmed her outfit’s readiness for partnership and sponsorship to make boxing a reality in the Weija District.