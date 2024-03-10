Next article: Ghanaian weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi clinches gold and two silvers at 2023 African Games

Nigeria begin title defence with win over Morocco at African Games

CAFOnline Sports News Mar - 10 - 2024 , 16:29

Nigeria's U-20 women's football team commenced their title defence at the 13th edition of the African Games, with a resounding 2-0 victory over Morocco in Cape Coast on Friday, March 8.

The women's competition showcased Nigeria's early dominance, setting the stage for an exciting tournament ahead.



In a dominant display, the reigning champions secured both goals in the first half, with Chioma Olise finding the net in the 18th minute.



This was followed by Ado Philomena Yina's strike in the 40th minute to send them in a comfortable lead by half-time.



With their emphatic victory over Morocco, Nigeria sends a strong message to their rivals as they aim to retain their title.

Meanwhile, in the male competition, Group A encounters at the Accra Sports Stadium witnessed two closely contested matches that ended in goalless draws.



Hosts Ghana faced off against Congo, missing several scoring opportunities throughout the game but ultimately failing to break the deadlock.



Similarly, Benin and Gambia played out a tense match, with neither side able to find the back of the net, resulting in a stalemate.



Looking ahead, the women's competition is set to continue on Saturday with two highly anticipated fixtures.



Tanzania will take on Uganda, while hosts Ghana will face Ethiopia in what promises to be an electrifying day of football action.

As teams prepare to battle for supremacy, the stage is set for intense competition and thrilling encounters in the quest for African Games glory.