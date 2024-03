Next article: Nigeria begin title defence with win over Morocco at African Games

Black Queens midfielder Evelyn Badu joins French side FC Fleury 91 Feminines

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Mar - 10 - 2024 , 17:04

Black Queens midfielder Evelyn Badu has joined Frence side FC Fleury 91 Feminines after two seasons in Norway.

Advertisement

The French side announced that the 21-year-old has been hired until 2025.

She previously played for Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL where she scored two goals in 25 appearances. However, Alvadnes were demoted from the Toppserien last season.

The former Hasaacas Ladies star was unveiled alongside Cameroon international Bernadette Ngaseh Mbele.

Related Articles: Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu nominated for CAF top award

I prefer young rich men to old rich men - Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu (VIDEO)