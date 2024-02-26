I prefer rich young men over old rich men - Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu (VIDEO)

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 26 - 2024 , 10:12

Evelyn Badu, a forward for the Black Queens, has shed light on her preferences for a life partner, highlighting financial stability and youth as a key factor over physical attributes.

In an interview with GTV Sports+, Badu shared her criteria for an ideal man, expressing a preference for wealthy young individuals rather than older, affluent counterparts.

The 21-year-old said she didn't have many specific preferences, just financial stability and she was not interested in older wealthy men.

According to the former Hasaacas Ladies star she prefers young, affluent guys, adding that she was attracted to the wealth that younger men possess.

She revealed during the interview that the young guys were the ones driving luxury cars like Benz and others in town.

Badu, currently playing for Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL, is widely regarded as one of the standout talents in the Black Queens squad. Her accolades include winning the CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year and CAF Young Player of the Year awards in 2022.

The former Hasaacas Ladies player's remarks come amid her involvement with the Black Queens in Zambia for the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers' second leg. Ghana seeks to secure an aggregate victory to secure a spot at the Olympics after losing the first leg 1-0.

Evelyn Badu's candid remarks have sparked discussions about the intersection of personal preferences and societal expectations, particularly within the realm of professional sports.

Watch the interview below;