Preserving sporting neutrality: Osei Asibey declines appointment to serve on Bawumia manifesto committee

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 25 - 2024 , 13:36

The President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, Charles Osei Asibey, has declined an appointment to serve on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's 2024 Campaign Manifesto Sub-Committee on Youth and Sports.

Mr. Osei Asibey in a statement released today said he had chosen to maintain his apolitical stance, adding that he firmly believes in the importance of remaining neutral and impartial in his current leadership roles within the sporting community.

Mr. Osei Asibey stressed the need to keep politics separate from sports. He said given his influential positions in Armwrestling at local, continental, and global levels, he recognizes the responsibility of promoting fairness and integrity in the sport.

Furthermore, Mr. Osei Asibey highlighted his additional role as the General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), underscoring his dedication to supporting sports journalism and advocacy in the country.

He stated, "Evidently, my love and passion for the development of my country is not in doubt, but by virtue of the international positions that I hold and the position as General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), I am required not to be, or be seen to be partisan, because as we all know, global or international sports commits us, as leaders, to fair play and non-alligned in any way".

While Mr. Osei Asibey will not directly engage in politics, he said he remained committed to enhancing sports policies in Ghana. He pledged to continue sharing innovative ideas for the betterment of sports development and is open to constructive discussions on the matter.

Mr. Osei Asibey, who had already communicated his decision to the committee, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and looks forward to contributing positively to the sporting landscape in Ghana.

Read the entire statement below;

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Preserving Sporting Neutrality: Charles Osei Asibey Declines Political Engagement

Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, has respectfully declined an appointment to serve on H.E Dr. Bawumia's 2024 Campaign Manifesto Sub-Committee on Youth and Sports.

Mr. Osei Asibey, known for his dedication to sports development and advocacy, has decided not to join the campaign sub-committee to maintain his apolitical stance. He believes it's important to stay neutral and impartial in his current roles within the sporting community.

In a statement today, Mr Osei Asibey stressed the importance of keeping politics separate from sports, given his leadership positions in Armwrestling at both local, continental and global levels. As President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, he's responsible for promoting fairness and integrity in the sport.

Additionally, Mr. Osei Asibey highlights his role as General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), showing his commitment to supporting sports journalism and advocacy in the country.

"Evidently, my love and passion for the development of my country is not in doubt, but by virtue of the international positions that I hold and the position as General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), I am required not to be, or be seen to be partisan, because as we all know, global or international sports commits us, as leaders, to fair play and non-alligned in any way".

While i won't be directly involved in politics, Mr. Osei Asibey remains dedicated to improving sports policies in Ghana. He promises to continue sharing his ideas for enhancing sports development and is open to discussions on the matter.

Mr Osei Asibey who has since written to the committee thanked them for the opportunity and wished the Dr Bawumia 2024 Campaign success.

End.