VIDEO: Ghana's Abeiku Jackson secures silver in Men's 50m Butterfly at African Games

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 10 - 2024 , 18:09

Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Gyekye Jackson has clinched a silver medal at the African Games - Accra 2023, becoming the second Ghanaian athlete to achieve a podium finish in the tournament. Jackson's feat was accomplished in the Men's 50m Butterfly race held at the Aquatic Centre of the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Aged 24, Jackson completed the race with a time of 24.23 seconds, trailing behind Egyptian contender Ali Khalafalla, who secured the gold with a swift time of 23.93 seconds. South Africa's Jarden Eaten claimed the bronze medal with a time of 24.42 seconds.

In a closely contested race, the two-time Olympian from lane five alongside Khalafalla in lane four. The two athletes remained neck and neck until midway through the race, where the Egyptian surged ahead, leaving Jackson in pursuit.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Jackson remained focused, awaiting the final verdict on the race's outcome. With all swimmers except Khalafalla uncertain of their positions, anticipation heightened as athletes anxiously awaited the monitor's display.

Upon confirmation of the results, Jackson erupted into jubilation, celebrating his well-deserved silver medal in the pool.

However, Jackson's compatriot Harry Stacey, starting from lane one, concluded the race with a fifth-place finish, falling behind Nigerian swimmer Collins Ebingha.

Earlier in the day, Jackson's compatriot Winnifred Ntumi won Ghana's first medals in the weightlifting.