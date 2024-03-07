Jake Paul to face boxing legend Mike Tyson in July exhibition fight despite over 30-year age gap

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson will fight influencer Jake Paul in a surprise match-up.

The pair have been connected before, with Paul knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of a Tyson exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

The event will take place at the AT&T stadium – home of NFL franchise the Dallas Cowboys – on July 20.

Co-founder of Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) Nakisa Bidarian said: "Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream match-up and I anticipate it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history.”

When the fight takes place Tyson, the youngest boxer to ever win a heavyweight title, will be 58 whilst Paul will be over three decades younger at 27.

Tyson said in a statement: "[Paul has] grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,

"It's a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him."

Paul said: "It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard,

"Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons."

“Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US... a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time."