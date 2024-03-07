Next article: Jake Paul to face boxing legend Mike Tyson in July exhibition fight despite over 30-year age gap

Gareth Southgate, others on Manchester United shortlist to replace Erik Ten Hag

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 07 - 2024 , 17:39

Manchester United reportedly have three names on a shortlist to replace Erik ten Hag, including Gareth Southgate.

Chelsea are keen on signing Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, Arsenal have several players in mind who could be brought in to play up front next season, and Liverpool have four names under consideration to install as their new sporting director ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Manchester United are considering England boss Gareth Southgate as a replacement for Erik ten Hag, with two other options also in the frame.

The Mirror names Thomas Frank of Brentford and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi as the duo who could also make the move.

The paper states: "England manager Gareth Southgate is on Manchester United's shortlist to replace Erik ten Hag - as well as Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi.

"New United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is mulling over deciding to sack Ten Hag in time for next season, with several Red Devils players now expecting him to be given the chop as their wretched season wears on.

Ratcliffe and his Ineos colleagues, who officially became part of United's footballing hierarchy last month after the British billionaire purchased a 27.7 per cent stake in the club, are currently assessing a range of candidates, including the aforementioned trio.

"Brighton boss De Zerbi has earned plaudits for his stellar work on the south coast since September 2022, guiding the Seagulls into the Europa League for the first time in their history.

The Italian coach isn't short of interest, though, as Barcelona and Liverpool are also being linked. There's a reported £12 million release clause in his Brighton contract, too."