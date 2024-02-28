Previous article: VIDEO: I'm used to criticism - Gyan on reaction to being named on Bawumia's manifesto team

Ghana's Olympic dream dashed despite draw with Zambia

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 28 - 2024 , 20:17

Ghana’s quest to make a maiden appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ended in disappointment as the Black Queens held their Zambian counterparts to a 3-3 draw on Wednesday, February 28 at the Levy Nwanawasa Stadium in Ndola but crashed out of the qualifiers on a 3-4 aggregate.

The Copper Queens profited from their 1-0 victory in the first leg in Accra last Thursday to progress to the fourth and final round of the qualifiers on a 4-3 aggregate.

Barbara Banda scored a brace in the 11th minute and in stoppage time as the Zambians dashed Ghana’s hope of Olympic Games qualification.

The Black Queens displayed an impressive fighting spirit as Gifty Assifuah, who replaced Freda Ayisi in the starting line-up, scored the equaliser for Ghana in the 21st minute.

The first half ended 1-1 with Zambia leading 2-1 on aggregate.

After the break, forward Doris Boaduwaa put Ghana ahead in the 56th minute with a clinical finish before Kabange Mupopo scored for the home side to make it 2-2.

Ghana stunned the hosts again when substitute Azumah Bugre scored a third goal with 26th minutes to end the game.

However, late into the game, Ghana midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe was sent off for a second bookable offence after fouling an opponent. From the resultant free kick, Banda stepped and drilled the ball past Ghana's goalkeeper Vivian Antwi Adjei to tie the match 3-3, as the home side progressed to the final round of the qualifying competition.