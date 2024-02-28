VIDEO: I'm used to criticism - Gyan on reaction to being named on Bawumia's manifesto team

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 28 - 2024 , 21:27

Former Ghana Captain, Asamoah Gyan, has responded to criticism surrounding his appointment to serve on Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's 2024 Manifesto Committee, stating that he is accustomed to such scrutiny.

Earlier this month, Gyan was named on the Manifesto Committee of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections, where he will lead the "Youth and Sports" manifesto sub-committee, actively communicating the sports aspect of Dr. Bawumia's manifesto once completed.

His acceptance to join Bawumia's team has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians, with some criticizing the former Sunderland player. However, Gyan expressed indifference to the opinions of his detractors regarding his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party.

"They have their own opinions," remarked Gyan at the inauguration of the NPP's Campaign Team for the 2024 general elections, held at Alisa Hotel. "I have been there [before]. I have been to stadiums, been booed in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it."

Gyan continued, stressing his confidence and willingness to contribute based on his 20 years of experience. He expressed a desire to share his knowledge with the new generation for their benefit.

"At the end of the day, when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn't do. The criticisms will come. It is also good for me personally and for my team to push harder…"

The committee, meanwhile, has been assigned the task of conducting a thorough review of the party’s previous manifestos from the 2016 and 2020 elections.