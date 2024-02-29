Next article: VIDEO: I'm used to criticism - Gyan on reaction to being named on Bawumia's manifesto team

GFA does not handle tournament monies - Media for Ghana Football

Feb - 29 - 2024

Media for Ghana Football, a pressure group, has shed light on a common misconception regarding the handling of funds for football tournaments in the country.

In a statement the group said contrary to public belief, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is not responsible for managing the finances allocated for such events, but rather, it is the Youth and Sports Ministry that oversees these arrangements, according to information gathered by the group.

The group said the GFA's role primarily involves preparing detailed budgets and submitting them, along with accompanying letters, to the Ministry of Sports prior to tournaments or qualifying matches. Once these documents are received, it is the sole responsibility of the Sports Ministry to disburse the necessary funds for various payments, while also maintaining records of all expenditures for accountability purposes.

Upon arrival at tournament venues, the Sports Ministry's designated official promptly facilitates payments for accommodations, per diems, and other essential expenses to ensure that the needs of the football teams are adequately met throughout the duration of the event.

Furthermore, Media for Ghana Football highlighted that at the conclusion of tournaments, any outstanding bonuses owed to the footballers are disbursed via cheque, emphasizing the meticulous financial procedures in place to uphold transparency and accountability within the sport's administration.