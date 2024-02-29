Next article: GFA does not handle tournament monies - Media for Ghana Football

VIDEO: Watch how the Black Queens' hopes for a historic appearance at the Olympics were dashed by Zambia.

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 29 - 2024 , 10:46

Despite holding their opponents to a 3-3 draw at the Levy Nwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Ghana's dreams were shattered as Zambia advanced to the next round of qualifiers on a 4-3 aggregate score.

Barbara Banda's brace, including a crucial stoppage-time goal, proved decisive, overshadowing Ghana's spirited performance.

Watch the key moments of this gripping match that saw the Black Queens fight valiantly but ultimately fall short of their Olympic aspirations (below);