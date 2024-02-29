Next article: VIDEO: Watch how the Black Queens' hopes for a historic appearance at the Olympics were dashed by Zambia.

Ghana welcomes Professional Padel Association into sporting fraternity

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 29 - 2024 , 17:38

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has officially recognized the Professional Padel Association of Ghana (PPAOG) as the 55th sporting federation, following its inauguration ceremony held today in Accra.

Established with its headquarters situated on Spintex Road in Accra, the PPAOG has been operating unofficially since November 2022, steadily gaining momentum. Padel, a racket sport described as a combination of squash and tennis but played on a smaller, enclosed court, has been steadily gaining popularity worldwide. Currently boasting a membership of 700 individuals comprising professional, amateur, and leisure players, the association aims to expand its ranks to 2,000 members by the year's end.

Addressing attendees at the launch event, the President of the PPAOG, Jean Noel Saïd, stressed the association's commitment to promoting the sport of padel in Ghana. Saïd highlighted the organization's strategic efforts, including the construction of two padel courts and extensive social media campaigns aimed at raising awareness about the sport.

"We Introduced Padel in Ghana in November 2022 by building 2 padel courts and intensive investment in social media to bring the attention that the fastest growing sport in the world is now in Ghana," he stated.

Furthermore, Saïd outlined the success of initiatives to train tennis coaches in padel techniques, resulting in a growing community of enthusiasts embracing the sport across the country. Notably, the association hosted the inaugural Ghana Padel Championship last year, featuring four tournaments and a national ranking event to evaluate padel players in Ghana.

Coinciding with its inauguration, the PPAOG announced the commencement of the Ghana Padel Championship, a multi-day event featuring competitions across four categories: Men P100 (Pros), Men P50, Women P50, and a kids' tournament.

Vice President of the PPAOG, Nour Seklaoui, articulated the association's long-term vision of fostering national interest in padel and establishing a formidable national team, aptly named the Golden Stars.

In his remarks, Abdul-Majeed Bawa, Deputy Director General of the NSA, commended the PPAOG's dedication to promoting padel in Ghana. Bawa encouraged the association to prioritize the training of coaches and young players, expressing NSA's willingness to support the construction of padel courts at its facilities nationwide.

As the PPAOG embarks on its journey to elevate padel's prominence in Ghana's sporting landscape, the association's inauguration marks a significant milestone in the country's sports development trajectory.