Ghana urges global leaders to establish urban resilience fund at ECOSOC Youth Forum

Apr - 18 - 2024 , 09:36

Ghana's Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, delivered a compelling speech at the ECOSOC Youth Forum in New York, calling on global leaders to take decisive actions in addressing urban challenges and climate change.

Highlighting Ghana's rapid urbanization rate, Hon. Ussif stressed the urgency of adopting innovative solutions to combat pollution and emissions. He emphasized Ghana's steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability, citing initiatives like the National Climate Change and Green Jobs Policy.

A key highlight of Ghana's strategy is the adoption of interlocking brick technology in construction, a move that not only reduces emissions but also promotes the use of local materials. Hon. Ussif also commended the success of Ghana's Green Ghana Day initiative, which saw the planting of over 10 million seedlings in 2023, demonstrating the country's dedication to greening urban areas.

During his address, Hon. Ussif proposed three initiatives aimed at empowering youth in the fight against climate change:

1. Global Urban Resilience Fund: This fund would support youth-led projects focused on innovative urban solutions.



2. International Youth Innovation Hubs: These hubs would provide mentorship and resources to all youth, with a special focus on underrepresented groups.



3. Worldwide Urban Greening Initiative: This initiative would integrate educational programs and hands-on activities to engage youth in urban environmental efforts.

In conclusion, Hon. Ussif urged all stakeholders to throw their weight behind these initiatives, underscoring the pivotal role young people play in creating sustainable and resilient communities.

As global leaders converge to tackle the intertwined challenges of urbanization and climate change, Ghana's proactive stance serves as a beacon of hope for a greener and more sustainable future.