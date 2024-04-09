Ghana targets 2024 Futsal AFCON title

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 09 - 2024 , 13:42

Ghana’s men’s futsal team head coach, Philip Boakye, has set his sight on both the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualification and the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title as his team prepares to kick off their campaign in Morocco.

The eight-team tournament is scheduled to start from Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 21, l in Rabat with the top three finishers securing automatic qualification for the World Cup in Uzbekistan later this year (14 September to 6 October).

Boakye is not just aiming for qualification, but believes his squad can dethrone the defending champions and hosts, Morocco and lift the continental trophy.

“Our expectation is to qualify the team for the World Cup and to win the AFCON,” Boakye declared.

“This is the second time Ghana is representing in the AFCON and surely we promise Ghanaians that we’ll surprise everybody. Ghanaians must pray for us and support the team. The confidence that I have from the boys—we need their prayers; we’ll win the tournament for them," he added.

On preparations he said: “We have enjoyed good preparations and support from the FA, especially the president. We are very confident that we will win this tournament and also qualify for the World Cup.”

The Ghanaians are in Group A alongside Zambia, Angola, and Morocco.

This is Ghana’s second appearance at the Futsal AFCON, having finished runners-up to Egypt in 1996.