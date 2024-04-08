Ghana Premier League: Samartex maintains stranglehold at the top spot

Apr - 08 - 2024

FC Samartex 1996 returned to the top spot of the Premier League table after defeating champions, Medeama SC 1-0, yesterday, with Francis Gyetuah's 37th-minute strike separating the two regional rivals in the Western Region derby at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena at Samreboi.

Last Friday, Nations FC leapfrogged Samartex to the top spot after recording a 1-0 win over visiting Accra Great Olympics at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese, Ashanti Region.

However, their lead lasted just 48 hours as Samartex returned to the summit on 45 points, two points adrift of the chasing pack.

In other 24th-week encounters, struggling Nsoatreman FC were held to a goalless draw by Berekum Chelsea in an enthralling Bono derby at the Nana Koromansah Park, Aduana Stars revived their league title hopes after defeating Real Tamale United 3-1.

The two-time league champions recovered from back-to-back defeats to defeat the Pride of the North at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa-Ahenkro, with a hat-trick from attacker Sam Adams giving the Ogya lads all three points at stake to move to the third position on the log.

In Accra, Accra Lions beat visiting Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 to move up to fourth place on the league table with 36 points.