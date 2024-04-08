CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC edge Stade Malien to reach semis

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Sports News Apr - 08 - 2024 , 11:01

Ghana’s Dreams FC took a bold step towards continental glory after qualifying to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stade Malien of Mali at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 7.

Dreams FC worked hard for their 3-2 aggregate win, having won the first leg match 2-1 the previous week in Bamako, which gave them an advantage going into yesterday's clash.

Despite their home advantage, Dreams FC were forced to fight from behind to find the equalising goal in the 70th minute after Stade Malien took the lead in the 59th minute to give the visiting side a lifeline with the contest tied 2-2 on aggregate.

Yoro Diaby scored the opener through a rebound about 14 minutes into the second half after goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi punched a goal-bound free-kick into the path of Diaby.

With the lifeline, Stade Malien took the game to their opponents as both sides went for broke with relentless attack, with the visitors fighting for more goals to consolidate their lead. Dreams FC, on the other hand, needed a draw to qualify on the away goal's rule.

Dreams FC dream was actualised in the 70th minute when substitute Sylvester Simba unleased a volley which goalkeeper Ngolo Traore punched out but the ball hit the crossbar and bounced into the net for the equaliser.

After the equaliser, Dreams FC increased the pressure in search of more goals. In the 79th minute, their talisman, Agyenim Boateng Mensah, thought he had headed home the match winner but the goal was disallowed for offside positioning by the striker.

A minute later, Mensah was in a position to increase the tally but the Malian shot-stopper rose to the occasion and parried the shot to corner.

In the first half, Dreams FC enjoyed the lion's share of the possession and dominated the game but their efforts at goal were wasted.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito's side announced their intention in the third minute of the game as Mensah put the ball at the back of the net but the Malians protested that their player was fouled before the goal. Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessewa Weyesa consulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and subsequently disallowed the goal.

That goal seemed to be the only bright spot in the first half although Dreams FC created decent chances but lacked the killer instincts to convert them into goals.