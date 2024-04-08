Ghana Premier League: Nations FC show strong league title credentials

Shaban Mohammed Sports News Apr - 08 - 2024 , 11:27

Nations FC surged to the top of the Ghana Premier League standings after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Accra Great Olympics last Friday.

The win, secured by Razak Simpson's dramatic 93rd-minute strike, cemented Nations FC's undefeated home record and solidified their status as serious contenders for the league title under the guidance of Coach Kasim Mingle Ocansey.

Promoted from the Access Bank Division One League alongside Bofoakwa Tano and Kpando Heart of Lions, Nations FC have quickly adapted to top-flight football. Unlike their fellow newcomers, the Abrankese-based side FC are making their debut in the elite league, a remarkable feat in itself.

Despite initial scepticism surrounding their debut campaign with a new coach in charge, Nations FC have silenced doubters by currently occupying second place on the league table with 43 points, trailing leaders FC Samartex 1996. Coach Ocansey has crafted a formidable team, boasting the league's second-highest number of wins with 13 victories, along with four draws and seven losses.

A standout feature of Nations FC's campaign has been their impregnable home form, having yet to taste defeat in front of their home crowd while scoring in all nine home matches. Additionally, their away record stands out, sharing the lead for away wins (four) with Asante Kotoko.

Spearheading their attack is Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, who leads the team with 10 goals, supported by a talented roster, including Barimah Baah, Nafiu Sulemana, Prince Acquah, Emmanuel Boahene, Victor Oduro, Razak Simpson, Michael Awuah, and Kwame Boakye, who have all played a role in the team’s success story so far.

With an impressive run of four wins and a single loss in their last five matches, Nations FC are emerging as a genuine threat for the league title. Their strong performances both at home and on the road position them favourably as they seek to emulate the achievement of Aduana FC who clinched the title in their debut season back in 2009.