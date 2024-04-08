Benzema slams critics over goal drought

Karim Benzema has hit back at critics of his performances since moving to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, saying he needs help and can't win games alone.

The former Ballon d'Or winner became one of several high-profile names to move to Saudi Arabia last summer after ending a trophy-laden 14-year spell with Real Madrid.

However, he has managed just nine goals in 20 league games in his first season in Saudi. Al Ittihad, last season's champions, sit a distant fourth in the standings, 30 points behind leaders Al Hilal.

Asked after Al Ittihad's 0-0 draw with Al Taawoun last Friday why fans weren't seeing the same Benzema as at Real Madrid, Benzema told Action with Walid: "Because it's not the same game, it's not the same players.

"I need help on the pitch, I can't win one game alone. I need another player, I need a lot of things. But it's different, it's my first season in Saudi. I hope I finish the season well, I hope I win. That's it."

Benzema, 36, signed a three-year deal with Al Ittihad last summer worth €400 million, ESPN reported.

However, ESPN reported that Benzema explored his options in the January transfer window after an underwhelming first six months in Jeddah.

The former France international knew it was unlikely Al Ittihad would let him leave the club but considered returning to Europe a possibility.

Chelsea and his hometown club Lyon both inquired about his availability, sources told ESPN.

Benzema scored 354 goals for Madrid across 648 matches while earning a record 25 trophies, consisting of four LaLiga titles, five Champions Leagues, three Copas del Rey, four Spanish Supercopas, four UEFA Super Cups and five FIFA Club World Cups. — ESPN