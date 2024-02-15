FIFA World Rankings: Ghana drop to 67th globally as Nigeria surge up

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 15 - 2024 , 18:26

Ghana's Black Stars have dropped six places, from 61st to 67th, in the latest FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World rankings released on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Ghana now occupies the 14th position on the CAF rankings (Africa) with Cape Verde, South Africa and DR Congo moving above the four-time AFCON champions.

Ghana has been affected by this slip based on their following their dramatic and early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote D'Ivoire.

The Black Stars performed abysmally at the AFCON, with the team failing to record a win in their three group stage matches played against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

Ghana exited the group stage after picking up just two points from the three games.

On the other hand, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up 14 places in the latest FIFA men’s ranking released on Thursday.

The three-time African champions are now ranked 28th in the world and the third best team in Africa while Ghana occupy the 14th position in Africa.

Morocco are the highest ranked country on the continent, with Senegal in second position. Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire complete the top five teams on the continent.

After a wonderful display in the 2023 AFCON, Côte d’Ivoire pushed themselves up to 39th position in the world and 5th on the CAF rankings.

The next edition of the FIFA-Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking will be published on 4 April.