Black Queens forward Princella Adubea joins Hapoel Ra'anana FC

Feb - 15 - 2024

Ghana's Princella Adubea has joined Israeli club Hapoel Ra'anana Women FC from FC Kiryat Gat after two seasons.

Adubea, a dynamic attacker, has a notable international career, representing Ghana at the U20 level in two World Cups in 2016 and 2018.

Prior to her time in Israel, she played for Sporting de Huelva in Spain.

During her stint with Huelva, the 25-year-old striker showcased her goal-scoring prowess, netting eight goals in 20 matches in the Primera Division Femenina.

Her impressive performances in the Ghana Women's Premier League earned her the title of the league's top scorer for consecutive seasons, leading her to make a move to Spain in 2020.

In 2016 and 2017, she was named the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Female Footballer of the Year .

Additionally, she won the Foreign Based Female Footballer of the Year at the 48th Annual SWAG Awards held in January.