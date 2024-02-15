Raphael Dwamena goes home on February 16

Late Black stars player Raphael Dwamena will be laid to rest on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The funeral and burial service will be held at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf in Accra.

The former Ghana striker was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 11,2023 after collapsing on a football pitch during a league match in Albania.

The Egnatia player suffered a heart attack during the match between Egnatia and Partizani.

The 28-year old ex-national star collapsed on the field and passed away minutes later at the Kavaja Hospital.

Dwamena, former Red Bull Academy player represented Ghana nine times and scored two goals. The Ghana Football Association has accepted to assist the family with the final funeral rites for Dwamena.