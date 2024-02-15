Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain star informs club of end season exit amid Read Madrid links - Reports

Feb - 15 - 2024

Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to leave the club at the end of the season, according to various reports.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been strongly linked with a move to La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Mbappe has won five league titles with PSG, scoring 243 goals in 290 appearances since leaving Monaco for Paris in September 2017.

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to various reports.

Mbappe’s contract at the Ligue 1 champions expires after June 30 and Real Madrid have long been linked with the 25-year-old.

According to The Athletic, Mbappe has informed the club of his decision – although the terms of his exit are “yet to be fully agreed”.

The news comes the day after Mbappe led PSG to a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad in the first leg of the last 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

The France international has scored 243 goals in 290 appearances since leaving Monaco for Paris in September 2017, winning five league titles in the process.

PSG are set to save a staggering €200 million per year following Mbappe's expected departure after a seven-year spell in the capital, which they will reinvest in their youth programme.

Madrid are the frontrunners to sign Mbappe, but reports in recent days suggest Premier League clubs Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in acquiring the superstar in the summer.

However, the price of any potential deal for the France captain could prevent clubs from making a move.

Aged 18, Mbappe helped to deliver Monaco their first Ligue 1 title in 16 years before joining PSG on loan for the 2017/18 campaign.

After providing 37 goal contributions in 46 games across all competitions to bring the French title back to Paris, he made a permanent switch to the club in a blockbuster £166m move.

PSG went on to win four of the next five titles in a dominant period, with the Frenchman winning the league’s Player of the Year award in each of those campaigns.

One trophy yet to be added to Mbappe’s personal trophy haul is the Champions League, which he came closest to winning in 2020.

PSG reached the final in Lisbon - where the tournament was slightly altered with one-match knockout rounds played behind closed doors following the Covid-19 pandemic - but were defeated 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

During his international career, Mbappe scored four times - which included a goal in the final - to lead France to FIFA World Cup success in 2018.

He came close to sealing back-to-back World Cup titles for France, but his sensational hat-trick in the final in Doha, Qatar, could not prevent an inspired performance from Lionel Messi clinching Argentina their first World Cup trophy since 1986.

Mbappe has represented France 75 times and scored 46 goals, including 12 goals in 14 World Cup appearances, and provided 30 assists.

