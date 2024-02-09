Cote d’Ivoire forward Haller wants revenge against Nigeria in AFCON final

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 09 - 2024 , 15:46

Borussia Dortmund and Cote d’Ivoire forward Sebastian Haller says the Elephants want to avenge their defeat to Nigeria in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two sides will meet in the final on Sunday, making it the second time in the tournament having already played each other once in a Group A game.

Nigeria emerged as winners after William Troost-Ekong netted a penalty to hand the Super Eagles a 1-0 victory.

Now the two teams will battle for the ultimate prize at the Alassanne Ouattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 8 pm.

Haller, 29, who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said the Elephants want a revenge and the title this time around.

“We are playing the final against Nigeria. It is a great nation. It is heavy. They beat us in the group stage,” he told BeIn SPORTS.

“But we are already motivated to go and lift the trophy on Sunday in this stadium in front of the Ivorian people. We have revenge to take on Nigeria,” he added.

On their way to the final, Nigeria drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea, won 1-0 against Cote d'Ivoire and defeated Guinea Bissau 1-0 to wrap up their Group A fixtures. The Super Eagles went on to beat Cameroon 2-0 in the Round of 16, won 1-0 against Angola in the quarter-final before recording a 4-2 victory over South Africa in the semi-final after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

On the other hand, Cote d'Ivoire won 2-0 against Guinea Bissau in their opening Group A match, lost 0-1 to Nigeria and recorded a humiliating 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in their final group game.

That notwithstanding, the Elephants progressed to the knockout stages of the competition as one of the third best placed teams, which was determined by the number of points and goals garnered by those teams.

Thereafter, Cote d'Ivoire won 5-4 on penalties against Senegal in the knockout stage, won 2-0 against Mali in the quarter-final before claiming a 1-0 victory over DR Congo in the semi-final.