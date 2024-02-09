See why Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has to wear mask for rest of his career

The Super Eagles of and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has said he will continue wearing a protective mask for the remainder of his career due to safety concerns.

Osimhen sustained a severe facial injury following a collision with Milan Skriniar during a Serie A match between Napoli and Inter Milan on November 21, 2021.

Upon his return from the injury, Osimhen has consistently worn a protective mask, which has now become somewhat of a trademark and is widely recognized among Napoli fans.

Speaking in an interview with Brilla FM in Nigeria while on national duty with the Super Eagles at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Osimhen emphasized the necessity of wearing the mask for his safety.

"I have to wear the mask for the rest of my career because I have screws that actually pass through my jaws and face. I still have them till now," he explained.

During a recent match against Cagliari, Osimhen recounted an incident where he sustained a bloody face even while wearing the mask after a collision with the opposition's goalkeeper.

"So it is really dangerous for me to play without using the mask, of course," he added, underscoring the importance of the protective gear for his well-being on the field.