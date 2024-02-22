Black Queens finally paid outstanding bonuses ahead of Zambia clash

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has paid all the outstanding bonuses owed the Black Queens ahead of their crucial Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

The Black Queens were owed qualification bonuses from two rounds of qualifying in the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers and the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

While they have received payment for their two-legged affair against Guinea, bonuses from wins over Benin, Rwanda, and Namibia remained outstanding.

Each player was owed a total of $7,500 from the six qualifying matches. Sources within the Black Queens camp have hinted at a possible boycott of Friday’s qualifier against Zambia if the bonuses were not paid.

However, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E S Okraku and Black Queens Management Committee Chairperson, Gifty Oware-Mensah visited the team on Wednesday night to have a dialogue after which their bonuses were settled.

They were issued cheques for GH₵85,000 each, the equivalent of $7,500 at the Bank of Ghana rate.

With their impressive qualification record for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Queens are eager to secure their first-ever Olympic qualification and have rightfully demanded their compensation ahead of the match.

The winners of the third-round tie will face either Tunisia or Morocco in April for a place at Paris 2024.