Ex-Barcelona defender Dani Alves jailed

Feb - 22 - 2024

Former Brazil international Dani Alves has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Barcelona in 2022.

The 40-year-old had denied sexually assaulting the woman in the early hours of 31 December 2022.

Alves, who must also pay his victim 150,000 euros (£128,000) in compensation and their court costs, has the right to appeal against his sentence.

A statement from the Audiencia de Barcelona on Thursday read: "The Court of Barcelona has condemned footballer Dani Alves to four years and six months in prison for sexual assault.

"The victim must also receive 150,000 euros and have their legal costs paid.

"The sentence takes into consideration that it has been proven the victim did not consent and that there is evidence in addition to their testimony that proves the offence."

Alves' requests for bail were denied because the court considered him a flight risk. Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.