Augustine Manasseh clinches victory at Golden Classic Golf Championship

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 17 - 2024 , 10:41

Augustine Manasseh has once again emerged triumphant on the golf course, claiming the top spot at the Golden Classic Golf Championship held at the prestigious Center of the World Club in Tema.

His stellar performance, playing 206 ten under par over three days, secured him both the competition's top prize cash and the coveted trophy, marking another significant achievement in his burgeoning career.

Just a week prior, Manasseh had already tasted success at the 2024 President’s Putter Golf Championship, adding to his growing list of accolades and further solidifying his status as one of Ghana's premier golfers. This latest victory only serves to underscore his remarkable skill and dedication to the sport.

The Golden Classic Golf Tournament, part of the PGA’s road to Damang series, featured a fiercely competitive field of forty golfers, including the historic inclusion of lady golfer Mercy Werner.

Despite the stiff competition, Manasseh showcased his prowess on the course, particularly during a tense final day battle against formidable opponents such as Vincent Torgah, Kojo Barnni, and Emmanuel Osei.

Speaking after his well-deserved win, Manasseh expressed his elation and gratitude, emphasizing the challenges he faced and the intense preparation that went into securing victory. He credited the competition for pushing him to new heights and expressed eagerness to continue honing his skills in future tournaments.

Vincent Torgah, who finished as the runner-up, praised Manasseh's performance and acknowledged the need to elevate his own game to meet the rising standards of competition. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Osei claimed the third spot, showcasing the depth of talent within Ghana's golfing community.

In the seniors’ category, Robert Allotey and Emos Korblah emerged as joint winners after two days of spirited competition, further highlighting the diverse range of talent on display at the Golden Classic Golf Championship.

As the tournament concluded with a brief ceremony, PGA Tournament Director Eric Henaku commended the golfers for their exemplary display of skill and sportsmanship, emphasizing the importance of continued sponsorship to support the growth of golfing events nationwide.