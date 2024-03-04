African Games: Ghana's Black Loopers eye double glory

Kwame Larweh Mar - 04 - 2024

The Technical Director of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Charles Tachie-Menson, is optimistic about the Black Loopers' prospects of landing a medal at the upcoming African Games, especially in the doubles and team events.

As the Black Loopers gear up to commence their campaign at the dome of the Accra International Conference Centre today against a yet-to-be-determined opponent, Mr Tachie-Menson acknowledged the challenges posed by their delayed preparations and the absence of key player, Felix Lartey, which could impact their medal aspirations.

"We have Emmanuel Commey and Samuel Akayade, who can get bronze in the singles, but the absence of Felix Lartey doesn't bode well for us," he told Graphic Sports in an interview yesterday.

The squad, boasting a blend of seasoned players and rising talents, features names such as Emmanuel Commey, Samuel Akayade, Ernest Mawutor, James Marfo, Bernard Joe Sam and Israel Aklie.

On the women's front, the team showcases talents such as Celia Baah Danso, Eva Adom Amankwa, Bernice Borquaye, Juanita Borteye and Cynthia Kwabi.

The coaching reins will be in the hands of veteran Anthony Owusu Ansah, supported by Ebenezer Annang-Whyte, as they guide the Loopers through their campaign.

With veteran Anthony Owusu Ansah at the helm, supported by Ebenezer Annang-Whyte, Mr Tachie-Menson is hopeful of at least two medals in the men's singles, as the Loopers aim to make their mark on the continental stage.

"We are hoping for two medals in the men's singles, and for the women's team we expect medals in the doubles," he noted.